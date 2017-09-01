Carlos Rico Walker (March 22, 1976 – September 21, 2016), known professionally as Shawty Lo, was an American rapper from Bankhead, Atlanta.

He initially came to prominence as a founding member of the Southern hip hop group D4L, and in 2003, founded D4L Records. The group reached national status in 2005 when their single Laffy Taffy topped the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to be certified 3x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In 2008, he began pursuing a solo career, releasing his debut single "Dey Know", which was included on his solo debut album Units in the City, released in February 2008. His second studio album, R.I.C.O., was released posthumously in March 2017.

In June 2011, Walker announced he had signed his D4L imprint to fellow American rapper 50 Cent's subsidiary label G-Unit South Records, in a joint venture deal.