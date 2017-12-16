BlackfootAmerican Southern Rock Band. Formed 1969
Blackfoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b24527f-0cfc-4ac0-8d63-ab8d8cfa64e3
Blackfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Blackfoot is an American Southern rock band from Jacksonville, Florida formed during 1969. Though they primarily play with a Southern rock style, they are also known as a hard rock act. The band's classic lineup consisted of guitarist and vocalist Rickey Medlocke, guitarist Charlie Hargrett, bassist Greg T. Walker, and drummer Jakson Spires.
They had a number of successful albums during the 1970s and early 1980s, including Strikes (1979), Tomcattin' (1980) and Marauder (1981).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blackfoot Tracks
Sort by
Train Train
Blackfoot
Train Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Train
Last played on
Wishing Well
Blackfoot
Wishing Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing Well
Last played on
Rattlesnake Rock 'N' Roller
Blackfoot
Rattlesnake Rock 'N' Roller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rattlesnake Rock 'N' Roller
Last played on
Blackfoot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist