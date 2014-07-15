Jean-Roger CaussimonBorn 24 July 1918. Died 19 October 1985
Jean-Roger Caussimon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b223d3a-711a-493a-a335-fe341027d543
Jean-Roger Caussimon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Roger Caussimon (24 July 1918 – 19 October 1985) was a French singer-songwriter and film actor. He appeared in 90 films between 1945 and 1985 but is better known for having worked with poet-singer Léo Ferré.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Roger Caussimon Tracks
Sort by
Monsieur William
Léo Ferré
Monsieur William
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monsieur William
Last played on
Jean-Roger Caussimon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist