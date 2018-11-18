Daily Service SingersGospel Choir
Daily Service Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b1b6853-998d-4f35-8097-da961dd4fc0b
Daily Service Singers Tracks
Sort by
Lord The Light Of Your Love Is Shining (Shine, Jesus Shine)
Daily Service Singers
Lord The Light Of Your Love Is Shining (Shine, Jesus Shine)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To God Be The Glory
Daily Service Singers
To God Be The Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Still
Daily Service Singers
Be Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Still
Last played on
Back to artist