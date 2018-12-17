Andrew LucasBorn 1958
Andrew Lucas
1958
O Weisheit (7 Magnificat Antiphons)
Arvo Pärt
Evening Hymn
Henry Balfour Gardiner
Agnus Dei (Berliner Messe)
Arvo Pärt
O Immanuel (7 Magnificat Antiphons)
Arvo Pärt
O for the Wings of a Dove
Felix Mendelssohn
Conductor
Blessed be the God and Father
Samuel Wesley
Conductor
This Joyful Eastertide
Charles Wood
Director
Magnificat
Arvo Pärt
I saw the Lord
John Stainer
Conductor
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion
Martin Peerson
The Beatitudes
Arvo Pärt
Te Deum in C major
Benjamin Britten
Director
Verleih uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Ascribe unto the Lord
Samuel Wesley
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Otto Nicolai
Let the people praise thee, O Lord Op.87
William Mathias
Conductor
As truly as God is our Father
William Mathias
Conductor
O Lorde, the maker of al thing
John Joubert
My beloved spake
Patrick Hadley
Conductor
Psalmfest (O praise the Lord of heaven)
John Rutter
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Conductor
Psalm 150
St. Albans Cathedral Choirs, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Andrew Lucas & John Rutter
Cantata Domino from Psalmfest
The Choirs of St. Albans Cathedral
Carillon de Westminster
Louis Vierne
Gloria (Berliner Messe)
Arvo Pärt
Lo, the full final sacrifice
Gerald Finzi
Conductor
Berliner Messe
Arvo Pärt
Festival Te Deum
Benjamin Britten
Veni sancte spiritus (Berliner Messe)
Arvo Pärt
Hear my prayer... Oh for the wings of a dove
Andrew Lucas
Performer
And I saw a new Heaven
John Scott, Choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral, Edgar Bainton & Andrew Lucas
Performer
