Wardell QuezergueBorn 12 March 1930. Died 6 September 2011
Wardell Quezergue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgcx.jpg
1930-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b1ae2f1-53e2-4a76-aecb-3a00e6eed544
Wardell Quezergue Biography (Wikipedia)
Wardell Joseph Quezergue (March 12, 1930 – September 6, 2011) was an American composer, arranger, record producer and bandleader, known among New Orleans musicians as the "Creole Beethoven". Steeped in jazz, he was an influential musician whose work shaped the sound of New Orleans rhythm and blues, funk and pop music. His role as an arranger and producer kept him out of the spotlight and enabled him to enhance the careers of many. He was a staple of the New Orleans music scene and the recipient of an honorary doctorate in music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wardell Quezergue Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist