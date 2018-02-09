Creed was an American rock band that formed in 1993 in Tallahassee, Florida. The band's line-up, for the majority of its existence, consisted of lead vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist and vocalist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips. Creed released two studio albums, My Own Prison in 1997 and Human Clay in 1999, before Marshall left the band in 2000. The band's third album, Weathered, was released in 2001 with Tremonti handling bass guitar. Creed disbanded in 2004 due to increasing tension between members. Stapp pursued a solo career while Tremonti, Marshall, and Phillips went on to found the band Alter Bridge with Myles Kennedy in 2004.

In 2009, after months of speculation, Creed reunited for a fourth album, Full Circle, and toured until the end of 2012. Another album was planned, but has since been shelved. The instrumental members of Creed turned their attention back to Alter Bridge. Tremonti formed his own band, Tremonti, in 2011 while Scott Stapp joined Art of Anarchy in 2016. There are currently no plans for Creed to resume.