Lenny HenryBorn 29 August 1958
Lenny Henry
1958-08-29
Lenny Henry Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Lenworth George Henry CBE (born 29 August 1958) is a British stand-up comedian, actor, singer, writer, and television presenter, known for co-founding the charity Comic Relief, and presenting various television programmes, including the comedy Chef! and The Magicians for BBC One. He is currently the Chancellor of Birmingham City University.
Lenny Henry Performances & Interviews
- Lenny Henry: Why I Love The Blueshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v3hqy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v3hqy.jpg2016-05-14T05:51:00.000ZHis debut album New Millennium Blues is out now.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v3hrg
Lenny Henry: Why I Love The Blues
Lenny Henry Tracks
Can't Get Enough of Your Love
Tom Jones
Can't Get Enough of Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br614.jpglink
Can't Get Enough of Your Love
Last played on
New Millennium Blues
Lenny Henry
New Millennium Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Millennium Blues
Last played on
If That's Not Good Enough
Lenny Henry
If That's Not Good Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughter Of A Preacher Man
Lenny Henry
Daughter Of A Preacher Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughter Of A Preacher Man
Last played on
How Come The Cops Don' t Know
Lenny Henry
How Come The Cops Don' t Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Come The Cops Don' t Know
Last played on
Boiled Beef And Carrots
Lenny Henry
Boiled Beef And Carrots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boiled Beef And Carrots
Last played on
Down In The Bottom
Lenny Henry
Down In The Bottom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Bottom
Last played on
Blackpool To Jamaica
Lenny Henry
Blackpool To Jamaica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackpool To Jamaica
Last played on
