Servotron was a science fiction-influenced rock band active from 1995 to 1999. Members portrayed a collective of robots whose chosen medium for dissemination of ideas was music. They claimed to spread the word of robot domination, encouraging machines to rise up against their human oppressors and humans to adopt cybernetic enhancements.

Servotron put out two full-length albums: No Room for Humans (1996) and Entertainment Program for Humans (Second Variety) (1998). They also released a 10" EP, and several singles. The band named their movement the SRA (Servotron Robot Allegiance) and used the slogan "Join Us or Die!". This mock ideology was anti-human and pro-cyborg, encouraging humans to shed their weak flesh and bone for robotic parts.