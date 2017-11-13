The Republican Guard (French: Garde républicaine) is part of the French Gendarmerie. It is responsible for providing guards of honor for the State and security in the Paris area.

Its missions include:

The close physical protection of the President of France is entrusted to the Groupe de sécurité de la présidence de la République (GSPR) a mixed police–gendarmerie unit which is not part of the Guard. The Guard however provides counter-sniper teams (observateurs-contre-tireurs) and intervention platoons (pelotons d'intervention).

The Republican Guard also represents France at international events at home or abroad. It is twinned with the Red Guard of Senegal.