1848
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Republican Guard (French: Garde républicaine) is part of the French Gendarmerie. It is responsible for providing guards of honor for the State and security in the Paris area.
Its missions include:
The close physical protection of the President of France is entrusted to the Groupe de sécurité de la présidence de la République (GSPR) a mixed police–gendarmerie unit which is not part of the Guard. The Guard however provides counter-sniper teams (observateurs-contre-tireurs) and intervention platoons (pelotons d'intervention).
The Republican Guard also represents France at international events at home or abroad. It is twinned with the Red Guard of Senegal.
