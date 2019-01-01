Cesare Cremonini (born on 27 March 1980 in Bologna) is an Italian singer-songwriter and actor.

Cremonini was the leader of Lùnapop, a successful and popular Italian pop band between 1999 and 2002. In 2002 Lùnapop was disbanded. He has since pursued a successful solo career. His Lùnapop bandmate, Nicola 'Ballo' Balestri, has joined him in his new band, along with other musicians.

The singer's biggest solo hits include "Vieni a vedere perché", "Latin Lover", "Gongi-Boy", "Marmellata #25", "Dicono di me", "Figlio di un re", "Il Comico", "Mondo", "Buon viaggio (Share The Love)", "Poetica" and "Nessuno Vuole Essere Robin". Since going solo, he has released six albums: Bagus, Maggese, 1+8+24, Il primo bacio sulla Luna, La Teoria dei Colori, Logico and Possibili Scenari. There is an additional "special edition" version of Bagus with a DVD containing extra bonus and music videos. His album Maggese was partly recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.