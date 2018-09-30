Don JazzyBorn 26 November 1982
Don Jazzy
1982-11-26
Don Jazzy Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He co-founded the now defunct record label Mo' Hits Records in 2004. Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, Don Jazzy set up Mavin Records on May 8, 2012.
Don Jazzy Tracks
Collabo
P-Square
Without My Heart (feat. Don Jazzy)
Tiwa Savage
Eminado (feat. Don Jazzy)
Tiwa Savage
Been Long You Saw Me vs Look Right Through (feat. Don Jazzy)
Wande Coal
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air (Acapella)
Will Smith
Surulere (feat. Don Jazzy)
Dr Sid
Surulere
Don Jazzy
Eminado
Tiwa Savage
Collabo
Don Jazzy
Adaobi (feat. Reekado, Di’ja, Don Jazzy & Korede Bello)
Mavins
Pere
Don Jazzy
Surulere Remix
Dr SID, Don Jazzy, Wizkid & Ice Prince
Surulere
Dr Sid, Phyno, Don Jazzy & Wizkid
