J.J. CaleBorn 5 December 1938. Died 26 July 2013
John Weldon "J. J." Cale (December 5, 1938 – July 26, 2013) was an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Though he deliberately avoided the limelight, his influence as a musical artist has been widely acknowledged by figures such as Mark Knopfler, Neil Young and Eric Clapton, who described him as "one of the most important artists in the history of rock". He is considered to be one of the originators of the Tulsa Sound, a loose genre drawing on blues, rockabilly, country, and jazz.
Many songs written by Cale have been recorded by other acts, including "After Midnight" and "Cocaine" by Eric Clapton; "Call Me the Breeze" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Mayer, Johnny Cash, and Bobby Bare; "Clyde" by Waylon Jennings and Dr. Hook; "I Got The Same Old Blues" by Captain Beefheart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Freddie King, and Bryan Ferry; and "Magnolia" by Poco, Beck, Lucinda Williams, Iron & Wine, José Feliciano, Ben Bridwell, John Mayer with Eric Clapton and Sadie Johnson; as well as “Bringing It Back” covered by Kansas.
Cajun Moon
Wish I Had Not Said That
Call Me The Breeze
After Midnight
Travellin' Light
The breeze
If I Had A Rocket
I Got The Same Old Blues
Sensitive Kind
Don't Go To Strangers
Bring Down The Curtain
Going Down
My Baby And Me
Lies
Dead End Road
Tijuana
Mama Don't
Living Here Too
Carry On
A Thing Going On
Crying Eyes
If You're Ever In Oklahoma
River Boat Song
Mississippi River
Mama Don't (live)
