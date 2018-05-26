Lucky ThompsonBorn 16 June 1924. Died 30 July 2005
Lucky Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b0b1bd5-35e8-4764-b4f2-55ef56f595aa
Lucky Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eli "Lucky" Thompson (June 16, 1924 – July 30, 2005) was an American jazz tenor and soprano saxophonist. While John Coltrane usually receives the most credit for bringing the soprano saxophone out of obsolescence in the early 1960s, Thompson (along with Steve Lacy) embraced the instrument earlier than Coltrane.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucky Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Lover Man
Lucky Thompson
Lover Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Man
Last played on
Up Above My Head
Lucky Thompson
Up Above My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Above My Head
Last played on
Where or When
Lucky Thompson
Where or When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where or When
Last played on
There's No You
Lucky Thompson
There's No You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's No You
Last played on
You Don't Know What Love Is
Lucky Thompson
You Don't Know What Love Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know What Love Is
Last played on
A Lady's Vanity
Lucky Thompson
A Lady's Vanity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Lady's Vanity
Last played on
Tricrotism
Lucky Thompson & Oscar Pettiford, Lucky Thompson & Oscar Pettiford
Tricrotism
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tricrotism
Last played on
Brother Bob
Lucky Thompson
Brother Bob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brother Bob
Last played on
Brown Rose
Lucky Thompson
Brown Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brown Rose
Last played on
Where or When
Lucky Thompson
Where or When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where or When
Last played on
Recuerdoes
Stan Kenton
Recuerdoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
Recuerdoes
Last played on
When Sunny Is Blue
Lucky Thompson
When Sunny Is Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Sunny Is Blue
Last played on
A Hundred Years From Today
Denzil Best
A Hundred Years From Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Hundred Years From Today
Composer
Last played on
Invitation
Lucky Thompson
Invitation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invitation
Prey-Loot
Richard Jones, Hank Jones, Lucky Thompson & Connie Kay
Prey-Loot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prey-Loot
Performer
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
Martial Solal
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48j.jpglink
Warm Inside (feat. Lucky Thompson, Peter Trunk & Kenny Clarke)
The Spirit Feel (feat. Lucky Thompson, Joe Newman, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford & Connie Kay)
Milt Jackson
The Spirit Feel (feat. Lucky Thompson, Joe Newman, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford & Connie Kay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlr.jpglink
The Spirit Feel (feat. Lucky Thompson, Joe Newman, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford & Connie Kay)
The Plain But The Simple Truth (feat. Lucky Thompson & Skeeter Best)
Oscar Pettiford
The Plain But The Simple Truth (feat. Lucky Thompson & Skeeter Best)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plain But The Simple Truth (feat. Lucky Thompson & Skeeter Best)
Deep Passion (feat. Oscar Pettiford)
Lucky Thompson
Deep Passion (feat. Oscar Pettiford)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Passion (feat. Oscar Pettiford)
Blue 'n' Boogie
Miles Davis
Blue 'n' Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Blue 'n' Boogie
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
Thelonious Monk
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvm.jpglink
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
Just One More Chance
Lucky Thompson
Just One More Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just One More Chance
Boppin' The Blues (feat. Neal Hefti, Benny Carter, Barney Kessel & Dodo Marmarosa)
Lucky Thompson
Boppin' The Blues (feat. Neal Hefti, Benny Carter, Barney Kessel & Dodo Marmarosa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Boppin' The Blues (feat. Neal Hefti, Benny Carter, Barney Kessel & Dodo Marmarosa)
Ornithology
Charlie Parker
Ornithology
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkqg.jpglink
Ornithology
Avenue C
Count Basie
Avenue C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Avenue C
Test Pilot
STUFF SMITH, Lucky Thompson, Erroll Garner & George Wettling
Test Pilot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Test Pilot
Performer
Last played on
Takin' Care N'Business
Lucky Thompson
Takin' Care N'Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Takin' Care N'Business
Last played on
Scratching The Surface (It's Fantasy)
Lucky Thompson
Scratching The Surface (It's Fantasy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scratching The Surface (It's Fantasy)
Last played on
Lucky Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist