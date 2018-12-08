Pilooski
Pilooski Biography (Wikipedia)
Cédric Marszewski, also known as Pilooski, is a French DJ. After touring numerous places (mainly France & Europe) and producing in diverse styles of music ranging from D'N'B (Vendome.rec) to the Hip & the Hop (Groove vibration) Pilooski has recorded as both an independent artist and with several Record Labels. He is best known for remixes of songs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
