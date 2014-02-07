Irvin Duguid (born 18 December 1969, Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire) is a Scottish musician and composer.

He studied piano and violin at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow before going on to become keyboard player in the live line-up of Stiltskin, a rock band with the number 1 hit single "Inside" in the UK in 1994.

Duguid went on to work with other Scottish acts such as Gun (later to change their name to g.u.n. in the wake of the Dunblane massacre) and then Fish (ex-Marillion vocalist). Duguid has since appeared on several albums by Stiltskin's old vocalist Ray Wilson, who for a short time in the late 1990s was lead singer with Genesis.

In 2004 he worked on some demo material with Paolo Nutini and appeared as Paolo's keyboard player at 2 events, a live BBC Radio Scotland session and a gig at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. In 2006 he began writing songs with singer Louise Rutkowski, 7 years later in 2013 had finished an album of work (Diary of a Lost Girl) which was funded by Pledge Music and finally released in 2014.