Laura Rossi has written extensively for film and television, including scores for Paul Andrew Williams' critically acclaimed features, London to Brighton, The Cottage and Song for Marion. She has also scored many silent films including the British Film Institute’s Silent Shakespeare and the famous IWM 1916 film The Battle of the Somme. Her music has been recorded and performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra, the London Musici Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra and performed at the Barbican, the Royal Festival Hall and the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. Laura is also lecturer for film music at the London Film Academy.