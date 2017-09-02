Liza Lim
1966-08-30
Liza Lim Biography (Wikipedia)
Liza Lim (born 30 August 1966) is an Australian composer.
Lim writes concert music (chamber and orchestral works) as well as music theatre and has collaborated with artists on a number of installation and video projects. Her work reflects her interests in Asian ritual culture, the aesthetics of Aboriginal art and shows the influence of non-Western music performance practice.
Liza Lim Performances & Interviews
Composers' Rooms: No.23 Liza Lim
2014-11-20
Sara Mohr-Pietsch meets Liza Lim in her Manchester home
Composers' Rooms: No.23 Liza Lim
Liza Lim Tracks
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
Liza Lim
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
Ronda - The Spinning World for ensemble and plásticas sonoras
Last played on
Pearl, Ochre, Hair String
Liza Lim
Pearl, Ochre, Hair String
Pearl, Ochre, Hair String
Last played on
How Forests Think
Liza Lim
How Forests Think
How Forests Think
Last played on
Philtre
Liza Lim
Philtre
Philtre
Last played on
The Compass
Liza Lim
The Compass
The Compass
Last played on
The Heart’s Ear
Liza Lim
The Heart’s Ear
The Heart’s Ear
Performer
Last played on
Winding Bodies: 3 Knots
Liza Lim
Winding Bodies: 3 Knots
Winding Bodies: 3 Knots
Performer
Last played on
Diabolical Birds
Liza Lim
Diabolical Birds
Diabolical Birds
Conductor
Ensemble
Last played on
The End
Quan Ge, Joanna Maurer, Sein Ryu, Kyle Armbrust, Ru Pie Yeh, Kurt Muroki, Natalie Merchant, Natalie Merchant, Lisa E. Kim, Sharon Yamada, Liza Lim, Robert Rinehart, Alan Stepansky & Jeremy McCoy
The End
The End
Performer
Last played on
Pearle, Ochre, Hair String (UK premiere)
Liza Lim
Pearle, Ochre, Hair String (UK premiere)
Pearle, Ochre, Hair String (UK premiere)
Last played on
Flying Banner
Liza Lim
Flying Banner
Flying Banner
Last played on
Liza Lim Links
