Clydie KingBorn 21 August 1943
Clydie King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4afcf321-6cb6-416d-81d3-0659312ce968
Clydie King Biography (Wikipedia)
Clydie King (born August 21, 1943, Texas) is an American singer, best known for her session work as a backing vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clydie King Tracks
Sort by
Missin' My Baby
Clydie King
Missin' My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missin' My Baby
Last played on
My Love Grows Deeper
Clydie King
My Love Grows Deeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love Grows Deeper
Last played on
If You Were A Man
Clydie King
If You Were A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Were A Man
Last played on
Direct Me
Clydie King
Direct Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Direct Me
Last played on
He Always Comes Back To Me
Clydie King
He Always Comes Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Never Stop Loving You
Clydie King
I'll Never Stop Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Never Stop Loving You
Last played on
Soft And Gentle Ways
Clydie King
Soft And Gentle Ways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft And Gentle Ways
Last played on
Clydie King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist