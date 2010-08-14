Heather B.
Heather B. Biography (Wikipedia)
Heather B. Gardner (born November 13, 1971), billed professionally as Heather B., is an American hip hop artist who first gained fame as a member of the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions before becoming a cast member on The Real World: New York, the first season of MTV's reality show The Real World.
