Heather B. Gardner (born November 13, 1971), billed professionally as Heather B., is an American hip hop artist who first gained fame as a member of the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions before becoming a cast member on The Real World: New York, the first season of MTV's reality show The Real World.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia