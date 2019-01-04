Daoirí FarrellBorn 21 November 1982
Daoirí Farrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Daoirí Farrell is an Irish folk singer and player of the Irish bouzouki. Born in Dublin, he became a member of the Góilín Singers Club. He spent ten years working as an electrician before deciding to pursue his interest in music full time. He returned to education to gain a Ceoltóir Diploma in Irish Music Performance at Ballyfermot College of Further Education. During his time at college, he released his first album The First Turn in 2009. Farrell continued in education with studies in Applied Music at Dundalk’s Institute of Technology, followed by an MA in Music Performance at the World Academy of Music in the University of Limerick. After completing his MA, he returned to touring and recording. He won the All Ireland Champion Singer award at the 2013 Fleadh Cheoil. Since 2013, Farrell has also toured as part of the group FourWinds. In 2015, the group won the Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections and released their debut album.
- Daoirí Farrell - The Shady Woods of Truaghhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f1zdr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f1zdr.jpg2017-09-04T11:30:00.000ZDaoirí Farrell performs 'The Shady Woods of Truagh' for Folk Club with Lynette Fayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f1zcm
- Daoirí Farrell - Pat Raineyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f1zkb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f1zkb.jpg2017-09-03T21:40:00.000ZLynette Fay welcomes Daoirí Farrell to play live on Folk Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f1zgq
- Daoirí Farrell - Van Diemen's Land (Radio 2 Folk Awards)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z5qkk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z5qkk.jpg2017-05-05T20:00:00.000ZCaptivating audiences Daoirí Farrell performs this year’s Best Traditional Trackhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0522gys
- Listen to this award-winning song from this award-winning folk musicianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z886r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z886r.jpg2017-04-06T16:53:00.000ZDaoiri Farrell won two awards at the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards: the next day he came and plive on In Tune. This is Van Dieman's Land, which won Best Traditional Track.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z87kk
Daoirí Farrell Tracks
