Cappella MurensisFormed 2002
Cappella Murensis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4af3f04e-5b93-4076-a6c1-4f98b02ecfa9
Cappella Murensis Tracks
Sort by
Motet for the Virgin Mary: Maerores igitur Mariae
Leopold I (Holy Roman Emperor), Cappella Murensis, Les Cornets Noirs & Johannes Strobl
Motet for the Virgin Mary: Maerores igitur Mariae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motet for the Virgin Mary: Maerores igitur Mariae
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist