Jeffry "Jeff" Wayne (born 1 July 1943) is an American-born naturalized British composer, musician and lyricist. In 1978 he released Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds, his musical adaptation of H. G. Wells' science-fiction novel The War of the Worlds. Wayne wrote approximately 3,000 advertising jingles in the 1970s which appeared on television in the United Kingdom, notably a Gordon's Gin commercial which was covered by The Human League.[not verified in body] Wayne also composed numerous well-known television themes, including Good Morning Britain (TV-am), ITV's The Big Match and World of Sport, BBC's Sixty Minutes, and for 24 years, the UK's first news radio station, LBC.

Wayne wrote feature film and documentary film scores and was musical director for various artists. Wayne published a book called The Book of Tennis and created, produced and scored eight thirty-minute episodes of The Book of Tennis Chronicles that was distributed by Fox Sports in approximately twenty countries, and was broadcast in the US on The Tennis Channel between 2005 and 2008.