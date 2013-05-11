Darren "Daz" Sampson (born 28 November 1974) is currently a British professional soccer manager/scout, formerly a music producer and broadcaster. Sampson was known for his commercial dance music and television appearances. He has had fourteen Top 30 UK singles.

In 2006, he represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with "Teenage Life", a top 10 hit. He also established Sporting Riff Raff Records and has continued to perform and release recordings.

More recently, he has been involved as a professional football manager in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, in Asia and the USA. In May 2016 he became the north west of England scout for Scottish championship team Ayr United he also has close links to Stockport County of the National League North.