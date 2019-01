Haifa Wehbe (Arabic: هيفاء وهبي‎; born 10 March 1976) is a Lebanese-Egyptian singer and actress. She has released five studio albums and made her acting debut in the 2008 Pepsi-produced film Sea of Stars. In 2006, Wehbe was on People Magazine's 50 most beautiful people list.

