هيفاء وهبيBorn 10 March 1976
هيفاء وهبي
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4aed3268-3863-4387-b9af-9edb5c4cd087
هيفاء وهبي Biography (Wikipedia)
Haifa Wehbe (Arabic: هيفاء وهبي; born 10 March 1976) is a Lebanese-Egyptian singer and actress. She has released five studio albums and made her acting debut in the 2008 Pepsi-produced film Sea of Stars. In 2006, Wehbe was on People Magazine's 50 most beautiful people list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
هيفاء وهبي Tracks
Sort by
Fakerni (Saint Bootleg)
هيفاء وهبي
Fakerni (Saint Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fakerni (Saint Bootleg)
Last played on
هيفاء وهبي Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist