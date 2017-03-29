The TroggsFormed 1964. Disbanded January 2012
The Troggs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqqf3.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4aec87a5-f33e-4bd6-89f2-0c96188c8372
The Troggs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Troggs (originally called the Troglodytes) are an English garage rock band formed in Andover, Hampshire in May 1964. They had a number of hits in the United Kingdom and the United States. Their most famous songs include the US chart-toppers "Wild Thing", "With a Girl Like You" and "Love Is All Around", all of which sold over 1 million copies and were awarded gold discs. "Wild Thing" is ranked #257 on the Rolling Stone magazine's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and was an influence on garage rock and punk rock.
The Troggs Tracks
Wild Thing
The Troggs
Wild Thing
Wild Thing
Last played on
Love Is All Around
The Troggs
Love Is All Around
Love Is All Around
Last played on
With A Girl Like You
The Troggs
With A Girl Like You
With A Girl Like You
Last played on
A Girl Like You
The Troggs
A Girl Like You
A Girl Like You
Last played on
I Cant Control Myself
The Troggs
I Cant Control Myself
I Cant Control Myself
Last played on
From Home
The Troggs
From Home
From Home
Last played on
Louie Louie
The Troggs
Louie Louie
Louie Louie
Last played on
Give it to Me
The Troggs
Give it to Me
Give it to Me
Last played on
