Young@Heart (also Young@Heart Chorus) is an entertainment group created by and for the elderly, comprised at present of people at least 70 years of age. Some have prior professional theater or music experience, others have performed at amateur level, and some have no experience whatsoever. They are particularly noted for their unconventional covers of rock, punk, and other modern pop music songs.

Founded in 1982 in Northampton, Massachusetts by Bob Cilman, the members all lived in an elderly housing project, The Walter Salvo House. The first group included elders who lived through both World Wars. One had fought in the Battle of the Somme as a 16-year-old and another, Anna Main, a stand-up comic, lost her husband in the First World War. Main stayed with the group until she was 100 years old. Diamond Lillian Aubrey who performed with the first two European tours performed Manfred Mann's "Doo Wah Diddy". In later years she appeared "on stage" via video, performing the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want".