María Gabriela Moreno Bonilla (born 16 December 1981 in Guatemala City, Guatemala), professionally known as Gaby Moreno, is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist. Her music ranges from blues, jazz, soul, to R&B. Moreno sings in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.[citation needed]

She became known to broader audiences in Latin America after recording a song with Ricardo Arjona in 2011, called "Fuiste Tú". In 2013, she recorded covers of the popular songs "Kiss of Fire" and "The Weed Smoker's Dream" with Hugh Laurie for his album, Didn't It Rain. On numerous occasions beginning in October 2016, she performed with Chris Thile on Live From Here giving her greater recognition among American listeners.