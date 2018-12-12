John Parish
1959-04-11
John Parish Biography (Wikipedia)
John Parish (born 11 April 1959) is an English musician, songwriter, composer and record producer.
Parish is best known for his work with singer-songwriter PJ Harvey. He has also worked with many other bands including Eels, Tracy Chapman, Giant Sand, and Sparklehorse. His sister is the actress Sarah Parish. Parish was born in Yeovil, Somerset and lives in Bristol.
John Parish Performances & Interviews
John Parish and Will Gregory speak to Stuart Maconie
2013-03-08
PJ Harvey's producer and collaborator John Parish and Goldfrapp's Will Greogory join Stuart in Salford to talk about the upcoming Filmic Festival in Bristol.
John Parish and Will Gregory speak to Stuart Maconie
John Parish Tracks
Black Hearted Love
PJ Harvey
Black Hearted Love
Black Hearted Love
Last played on
Sorry For Your Loss
John Parish
Sorry For Your Loss
Sorry For Your Loss
Last played on
England
Mick Harvey
England
England
Last played on
Leaving California
John Parish
Leaving California
Leaving California
Last played on
That Car
John Parish
That Car
That Car
Last played on
Mephisto In The Water
Kyrre Geithus Laastad, Havard Reite Volden, Espen Reinertsen, Kari Rønnekleiv, Jenny Hval, Jenny Hval, John Parish & Ole-Henrik Moe
Mephisto In The Water
Mephisto In The Water
Performer
Performer
Last played on
L'Enfant D'en Haut
John Parish
L'Enfant D'en Haut
L'Enfant D'en Haut
Last played on
Westward Airways
John Parish
Westward Airways
Westward Airways
Last played on
