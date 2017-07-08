The Vipers Skiffle GroupFormed 1956. Disbanded 1958
The Vipers Skiffle Group
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ae65a63-80a3-4cdd-84c1-50bb7f988f8b
The Vipers Skiffle Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vipers Skiffle Group – later known simply as The Vipers – were one of the leading British groups during the skiffle period of the mid to late 1950s, and were important in the careers of radio and television presenter Wally Whyton, coffee bar manager Johnny Martyn, wire salesman Jean Van den Bosch, instrument repairer Tony Tolhurst, journalist John Pilgrim, record producer George Martin, and several members of The Shadows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Vipers Skiffle Group Tracks
Sort by
Don't You Rock Me Daddy-O
The Vipers Skiffle Group
Don't You Rock Me Daddy-O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f58d9.jpglink
Don't You Rock Me Daddy-O
Last played on
Cumberland Gap
The Vipers Skiffle Group
Cumberland Gap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumberland Gap
Last played on
The Glory Land
The Vipers Skiffle Group
The Glory Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Glory Land
Last played on
The Vipers Skiffle Group Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist