RoguesWeird-pop quintet from Harrow and Aberystwyth. Formed August 2008
Rogues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2ll.jpg
2008-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ae51fe5-2e27-4c70-8803-7c4846e397c4
Rogues Tracks
Not So Pretty (Example & Wire Remix)
Not So Pretty (Example & Wire Remix)
Not So Pretty (Example and Wire Remix) (50 Bones)
Not So Pretty (Example and Wire Remix) (50 Bones)
Merry Go Round
Merry Go Round
Violence (Live at Glastonbury 09)
Violence (Live at Glastonbury 09)
Not So Pretty
Not So Pretty
Not So Pretty (Blitzkrieg Edit)
Not So Pretty (Blitzkrieg Edit)
Rogues Links
