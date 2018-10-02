Salique
Born and raised in the London borough of Camden, home to the likes of Amy Winehouse and N-Dubz, this budding talent has been naturally influenced by the robust musical roots which have defined the prominence of Camden as a haven for innovative & upcoming musicians. In addition to his Urban and Desi side, Salique can sing in Arabic too. Now that is what we call multi-talented!
I Think I Love You (Yallah Azizi)
I Think I Love You (Yallah Azizi)
Let Me In (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Let Me In (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Let Me In (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Gold Wine
Gold Wine
Gold Wine
Let Me In
Let Me In
Let Me In
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T03:20:52
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
A Summer of Music: Boishakhi Mela 2014
London
2014-06-22T03:20:52
22
Jun
2014
A Summer of Music: Boishakhi Mela 2014
12:00
London
Bangladesh Music Week
2013-12-01T03:20:52
1
Dec
2013
Bangladesh Music Week
00:00
