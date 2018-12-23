girl in redHer real name is Marie Ulven making music under the 'girl in red' name. Stylised in all lowercase.. Formed September 2017
2017-09
We Fell In Love In October
I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
The Camden Assembly, London, UK
