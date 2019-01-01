Porter Weston Robinson (born July 15, 1992) is an American DJ, Grammy nominated record producer and musician from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He has released multiple number one singles across different electronic genres. His debut full-length studio album, Worlds, was released on August 12, 2014. In 2017, Robinson began releasing music as Virtual Self, with his self-titled EP Virtual Self released on October 25, 2017.

He was named 7th in the Billboard 21 under 21 list, topped InTheMix's 25 under 25 list, and reached 5th place in DJ Times' 2013 ranking for America's Best DJ. Three of Robinson's records topped Beatport's overall chart before the time he was 21. Robinson has been included on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJ's list for seven consecutive years.

On March 20, 2015, he was named MTVU Artist of the Year. In 2017, he was nominated for two Electronic Music Awards for Single of the Year and Live Act of the Year with Madeon. He was ranked at number 96 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for 2017.