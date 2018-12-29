Ruth Copeland
Ruth Copeland (born c. 1946) is an English-born former singer, based in the United States since the 1960s and known for her collaborations with George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic.
Gimme Shelter
Gimme Shelter (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
The Silent Boatman
Playing With Fire
Your Love Been So Good To Me
