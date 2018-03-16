Golden BoughFormed 1980
Golden Bough
1980
Golden Bough Biography (Wikipedia)
Golden Bough is a Celtic-music band formed in 1980 and based in California. The band performs at music festivals and has toured Europe several times. They are known for their acoustic musical performances of folk music and Celtic music and for their 22 albums. They are also known for their association with Lief Sørbye (a founding member) and with the band Tempest.
Current members of the band include Margie Butler (lyric soprano) on vocals, Celtic harp, penny whistle, recorder, bodhran and guitar; Paul Espinoza (folk tenor) on vocals, guitar, accordion and octave-mandolin; Kathy Sierra (folk soprano) on vocals, violin and viola.
The Rattlin' Bog
Golden Bough
The Rattlin' Bog
The Rattlin' Bog
I love my love
Golden Bough
I love my love
I love my love
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Golden Bough
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Loch Tay boat song
Golden Bough
Loch Tay boat song
Loch Tay boat song
