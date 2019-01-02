The Kane GangFormed 1982. Disbanded 1991
The Kane Gang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4adab590-3fc8-4589-880b-f63cd98f1499
The Kane Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kane Gang were a pop trio from North East England that scored several UK and US hits in the 1980s. Named after the movie Citizen Kane, the trio recorded for the record label Kitchenware, which was also home to Prefab Sprout.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Kane Gang Tracks
Sort by
Closest Thing To Heaven
The Kane Gang
Closest Thing To Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closest Thing To Heaven
Last played on
Respect Yourself
The Kane Gang
Respect Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Respect Yourself
Last played on
Gun Law
The Kane Gang
Gun Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gun Law
Last played on
The Kane Gang Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist