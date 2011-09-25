The RudimentsFormed 1990. Disbanded 1996
The Rudiments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ad9c09b-2938-47ec-8bf3-6345ac364991
The Rudiments Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rudiments are a ska punk band from the East Bay, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rudiments Tracks
Sort by
Whisky From A Bowl
The Rudiments
Whisky From A Bowl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Simpler Times
The Rudiments
For The Simpler Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Simpler Times
Last played on
Wailing Paddle
The Rudiments
Wailing Paddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wailing Paddle
Last played on
The Rudiments Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist