The Love Language Biography (Wikipedia)
The Love Language is an American indie rock band from Raleigh, North Carolina, headed by Stuart McLamb.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
