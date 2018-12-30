Andy StewartScottish singer and entertainer. Born 30 December 1933. Died 11 October 1993
Andy Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qgwrd.jpg
1933-12-30
Andy Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Stewart MBE (30 December 1933 – 11 October 1993) was a Scottish singer and entertainer.
Andy Stewart Tracks
Donald Where's Your Troosers?
Donald Where's Your Troosers
Donald Where's Your Troosers
Road to the Isles
Road to the Isles
Campbeltown Loch
Campbeltown Loch
Donald, Where's Yer Troosers
Donald, Where's Yer Troosers
Dr Finlay
Dr Finlay
Tunes Of Glory
Tunes Of Glory
I Love a Lassie
I Love a Lassie
Will You Stop Your Tickling Jock And How I Hate I Hate to Get Up in Th Morning
The Rumour
The Rumour
Im Off to Bonnie Scotand
Im Off to Bonnie Scotand
The Road And The Miles To Dundee
Going Doon The Watter (Fur The Ferr)
The Muckin O Geordies Byre
A Scottish Soldier
A Scottish Soldier
