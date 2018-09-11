Georg OtsBorn 21 March 1920. Died 5 September 1975
Georg Ots
1920-03-21
Georg Ots Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Ots (21 March 1920 – 5 September 1975) was an Estonian singer and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg Ots Tracks
Di Provenza il mar, il suol - from La Traviata, Act 2
Giuseppe Verdi
Ne plats, ditja [Do not weep child] - from the opera Deemon [The Demon], Act 2
Anton Rubinstein
[I am the one to whom you listened in the silence of midnight] - from the opera Deemon [The Demon], Act 3 Sc.6]
Anton Rubinstein
Na vozdusnom okeane, bez rulya i bez vetril
Anton Rubinstein
