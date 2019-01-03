Fox70's band - Noosha Fox, S-s-s Single Bed. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1980
Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4acc9a7a-74f8-4bcc-a6a7-ce98555092a0
Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Fox was a British-based pop band popular in the mid-1970s. Led by American songwriter and record producer Kenny Young, the band was perhaps best known for its charismatic Australian lead singer Noosha Fox (Susan Traynor).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fox Tracks
Sort by
Imagine Me Imagine You
Fox
Imagine Me Imagine You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imagine Me Imagine You
Last played on
S-S-Single Bed
Fox
S-S-Single Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S-S-Single Bed
Last played on
Only You Can
Fox
Only You Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only You Can
Last played on
Fox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist