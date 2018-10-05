Sofi TukkerFormed 2014
Sofi Tukker
2014
Sofi Tukker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sofi Tukker (stylized as SOFI TUKKER) is an American musical duo based in New York consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. The band is perhaps best known for its song "Best Friend", which was featured in a commercial during Apple's unveiling of the iPhone X, as well as their 2017 Grammy nominated song "Drinkee."
