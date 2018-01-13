Jamie Saft is a keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist, composer, sound engineer and producer living in Upstate New York. Saft was born in New York City, New York in 1971 and is a graduate of both Tufts University and the New England Conservatory of Music. He has performed and recorded with an eclectic variety of notable artists including John Zorn, Wadada Leo Smith, Roswell Rudd, Iggy Pop, Bad Brains, B-52s, Beastie Boys, Donovan, Steve Swallow, Bobby Previte, Marc Ribot, Marshall Allen, Bernard Purdie, Joe Morris, Derek Bailey, Dave Lombardo, Bill Laswell, Cyro Baptista, Chuck Hammer, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Dave Douglas & Merzbow. He has also written several original film scores including Murderball and God Grew Tired of Us.