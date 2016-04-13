Clive CulbertsonIrish bassist/vocalist worked with Chieftains & Van Morrison. Born 28 August 1954
Clive Culbertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Clive Culbertson (born 28 August 1954, Ballymoney, County Antrim, Northern Ireland) is the founder of The Order Of Druids In Ulster. He is a mystic, musician and healer. Culbertson trained with his friend and teacher, the late Ben McBrady, Aircinneac and Herenach of "The Old Gaelic Order"- the order that was in Ireland before the Druids came. Culbertson was given a lineage of authority from McBrady to start his own order - this work is now under construction.
Culbertson is a bassist, vocalist, songwriter, recording engineer and record producer. He has recorded and toured with many artists - among his list of credits are White Roxx, Van Morrison and The Chieftains and the Avalon Sunset album. Currently he is bassist/vocalist and musical director with country rock band, New Moon, of which he is also a founder member. Their latest album, Emerald Country Shack, has received critical acclaim, and is a featured album on many radio stations in Ireland and Britain.
