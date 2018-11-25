Secret Garden
Secret Garden
Secret Garden Biography (Wikipedia)
Secret Garden is an Irish-Norwegian band specialized in new instrumental music, led by the duo consisting of Irish violinist and singer Fionnuala Sherry and Norwegian composer, arranger and pianist Rolf Løvland.
The group has sold over 3 million albums since having won the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest, representing Norway with the composition "Nocturne".
You Raise Me Up
Escape
The Promise
In Our Tears
Greenwaves
Nocturne
Song at the End of the Day
I Know A Rose Tree
Once In A Red moon
You Raise Me Up
Passacaglia
The Things You Are To Me (feat. Secret Garden)
Nocturne (Norway)
Grace
Usher, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Trey Songz, Tyrese, Tevin Campbell & Barry White
Misstress Da Funk
Silent Wings
