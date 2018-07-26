Patrick WolfBorn 30 June 1983
Patrick Wolf
Patrick Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Wolf (born Patrick Denis Apps, 30 June 1983) is an English singer-songwriter from South London. Wolf uses a wide variety of instruments in his music, most commonly the ukulele, piano, and viola. He is known for combining electronic sampling with classical instruments. Wolf's styles range from electronic pop to Baroque chamber music.
Patrick Wolf Tracks
House
Patrick Wolf
House
House
The City
Patrick Wolf
The City
The City
The Magic Position
Patrick Wolf
The Magic Position
The Magic Position
The Libertine
Patrick Wolf
The Libertine
The Libertine
Time Of My Life
Patrick Wolf
Time Of My Life
Time Of My Life
To The Lighthouse
Patrick Wolf
To The Lighthouse
To The Lighthouse
Wind In The Wires (Sundark and Riverlight Version)
Patrick Wolf
Wind In The Wires (Sundark and Riverlight Version)
Sing (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Patrick Wolf
Sing (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Sing (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Time Of My Life (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Patrick Wolf
Time Of My Life (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
The City (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Patrick Wolf
The City (6 Music Session, 4 Mar 2011)
Bermondsey Street
Patrick Wolf
Bermondsey Street
Bermondsey Street
Trust
Patrick Wolf
Trust
Trust
Time of Year
Patrick Wolf
Time of Year
Time of Year
The Railway House
Patrick Wolf
The Railway House
The Railway House
Wolf Song
Patrick Wolf
Wolf Song
Wolf Song
Overture
Patrick Wolf
Overture
Overture
The Libertine (Radio edit) (Sundark and Riverlight version)
Patrick Wolf
The Libertine (Radio edit) (Sundark and Riverlight version)
Tristan
Patrick Wolf
Tristan
Tristan
Bermondsy Street (2012)
Patrick Wolf
Bermondsy Street (2012)
Bermondsy Street (2012)
Together
Patrick Wolf
Together
Together
Patrick Wolf Links
