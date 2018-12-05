The Prisoners80s UK mod-rock band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1986
The Prisoners
1980
The Prisoners Biography (Wikipedia)
The Prisoners were a British garage rock band formed in 1980 in Rochester, Kent, England. Their 1960s garage sound made them a regular live fixture in London's underground "psychedelic revival" and "mod revival" scene of the early 1980s, as well as a linchpin of the Medway scene.
The Prisoners Tracks
What I Want
I Am The Fisherman
Wish The Rain
Whenever I'm Gone
Revenge Of The Cybermen
Melanie
Come To The Mushroom
Reaching My Head
Maybe I Was Wrong
Take You For A Ride
Hurricane
The Drowning
Come Closer
Here Come The Misunderstood
Explosion On Uranus
The Prisoners Links
