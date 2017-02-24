Al JohnsonAlfred Orlando Johnson, R&B Singer from Washington. Born 1948. Died 26 October 2013
Al Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ac31ed7-811c-493d-a924-c1d26cfa2c47
Al Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Orlando "Al" Johnson (February 11, 1948 – October 26, 2013) was an American R&B singer, writer, arranger and producer.
Al Johnson Tracks
I'm Back For More
Al Johnson
I'm Back For More
I'm Back For More
Last played on
Got My Second Wind
Al Johnson
Got My Second Wind
Got My Second Wind
Last played on
I'm Back For More (feat. Jean Carn)
Al Johnson
Al Johnson
I'm Back For More (feat. Jean Carn)
I'm Back For More (feat. Jean Carn)
Last played on
