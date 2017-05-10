Marcus GrothBorn 10 June 1960
Marcus Groth
1960-06-10
Fantasiestucke for clarinet [violin or cello] and piano (Op.73)
Robert Schumann
Sonata for cello and piano No.2 in F (Op.99)
Johannes Brahms
